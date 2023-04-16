On Sunday, Ozzie Albies (.220 batting average in his past 10 games, with a home run, a walk and seven RBI) and the Atlanta Braves face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Greinke. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He collected four RBI (going 3-for-5 with ) in his previous game against the Royals.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

  • Albies is hitting .246 with two home runs and two walks.
  • Albies has gotten a hit in 12 of 15 games this year (80.0%), with multiple hits twice.
  • In 15 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • Albies has had at least one RBI in 33.3% of his games this season (five of 15), with more than one RBI three times (20.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in four games this season (26.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 8
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (87.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (12.5%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (50.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The Royals pitching staff is 16th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Royals have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.00).
  • Royals pitchers combine to allow 20 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
  • Greinke makes the start for the Royals, his fourth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 3.31 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers, when he went five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • This season, the 39-year-old ranks 41st in ERA (3.31), 56th in WHIP (1.347), and 75th in K/9 (6.1) among pitchers who qualify.
