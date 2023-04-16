Suns vs. Clippers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Phoenix Suns are 7.5-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Clippers at Footprint Center on Sunday, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT and BSSC. The over/under is 225.5 for the matchup.
Suns vs. Clippers Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: TNT and BSSC
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Suns
|-7.5
|225.5
Suns Betting Records & Stats
- In 41 of 82 games this season, Phoenix and its opponents have combined to total more than 225.5 points.
- The average total in Phoenix's games this season is 225.2, 0.3 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- So far this season, the Suns have put together a 43-38-0 record against the spread.
- This season, Phoenix has won 36 out of the 49 games, or 73.5%, in which it has been favored.
- This season, Phoenix has won 14 of its 17 games, or 82.4%, when favored by at least -300 on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Suns have a 75% chance to win.
Clippers Betting Records & Stats
- Los Angeles has combined with its opponents to score more than 225.5 points in 38 of 82 games this season.
- Los Angeles has a 226.7-point average over/under in its contests this season, 1.2 more points than this game's total.
- Los Angeles has a 40-42-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Clippers have been victorious in nine, or 30%, of the 30 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Los Angeles has not won as an underdog of +240 or more on the moneyline this season in three games with those odds or longer.
- Los Angeles has an implied victory probability of 29.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Suns vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 225.5
|% of Games Over 225.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Suns
|41
|50%
|113.6
|227.2
|111.6
|224.7
|226.2
|Clippers
|38
|46.3%
|113.6
|227.2
|113.1
|224.7
|224.7
Additional Suns Insights & Trends
- The Suns have gone 7-3 in their last 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.
- Six of Suns' last 10 contests have gone over the total.
- Phoenix has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (22-19-0) than it has in road games (21-19-0).
- The Suns average just 0.5 more points per game (113.6) than the Clippers give up (113.1).
- Phoenix has a 32-10 record against the spread and a 33-10 record overall when scoring more than 113.1 points.
Additional Clippers Insights & Trends
- Los Angeles is 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its last 10 games.
- In their past 10 games, the Clippers have hit the over eight times.
- Los Angeles' winning percentage against the spread at home is .463 (19-22-0). Away, it is .512 (21-20-0).
- The Clippers' 113.6 points per game are just 2.0 more points than the 111.6 the Suns allow.
- Los Angeles has put together a 29-13 ATS record and a 34-8 overall record in games it scores more than 111.6 points.
Suns vs. Clippers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Suns
|43-38
|10-10
|42-40
|Clippers
|40-42
|1-4
|40-42
Suns vs. Clippers Point Insights
|Suns
|Clippers
|113.6
|113.6
|17
|17
|32-10
|29-13
|33-10
|34-8
|111.6
|113.1
|6
|12
|33-16
|28-16
|36-13
|29-15
