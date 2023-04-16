On Sunday, Vaughn Grissom (on the back of going 2-for-5) and the Atlanta Braves play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Greinke. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last game against the Royals.

Vaughn Grissom Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

TV Channel: BSKC

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Vaughn Grissom At The Plate (2022)

Grissom hit .291 with six doubles, five home runs and 12 walks.

In 60.5% of his games last season (26 of 43), Grissom got a base hit, and in 12 of those games (27.9%) he recorded two or more hits.

In five of 43 games last year, he left the yard (11.6%). He went deep in 3.2% of his trips to the dish in 2022.

In 25.6% of his 43 games a year ago, Grissom picked up an RBI (11 times). He also had six games with multiple RBIs (14.0%), and three or more RBIs in one game.

In 20 of 43 games last season (46.5%) he scored, and in four of those games (9.3%) he scored two or more runs.

Vaughn Grissom Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 18 GP 23 .339 AVG .259 .431 OBP .304 .518 SLG .388 6 XBH 5 2 HR 3 7 RBI 11 12/8 K/BB 22/4 3 SB 2 Home Away 19 GP 24 14 (73.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (50.0%) 5 (26.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (29.2%) 7 (36.8%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (54.2%) 2 (10.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.5%) 4 (21.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (29.2%)

