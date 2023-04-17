Marcell Ozuna Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Padres - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Monday, Marcell Ozuna (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Atlanta Braves play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Weathers. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Royals.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna is hitting .075 with two home runs and six walks.
- In three of 12 games this year, Ozuna got a hit, but only one each time.
- In 12 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Ozuna has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in three games this year (25.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Padres have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.29).
- The Padres rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (17 total, one per game).
- Weathers (1-0) takes the mound for the Padres to make his third start this season.
- The lefty last pitched on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when he went five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
