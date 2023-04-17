On Monday, Marcell Ozuna (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Atlanta Braves play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Weathers. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Marcell Ozuna? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

  • Ozuna is hitting .075 with two home runs and six walks.
  • In three of 12 games this year, Ozuna got a hit, but only one each time.
  • In 12 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • Ozuna has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored in three games this year (25.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 6
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
  • The Padres have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.29).
  • The Padres rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (17 total, one per game).
  • Weathers (1-0) takes the mound for the Padres to make his third start this season.
  • The lefty last pitched on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when he went five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.