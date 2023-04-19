The Milwaukee Bucks (58-24) are dealing with two players on the injury report as they prepare for Game 2 of the first round of the NBA playoffs against the Miami Heat (44-38) at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday, April 19 at 9:00 PM ET.

The Heat beat the Bucks 130-117 on Sunday when they last met. In the Heat's victory, Jimmy Butler put up 35 points (and added five rebounds and 11 assists), while Khris Middleton scored 33 in the losing effort for the Bucks.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Giannis Antetokounmpo PF Questionable Back 31.1 11.8 5.7 Wesley Matthews SG Out Calf 3.4 2.2 0.7

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Tyler Herro SG Out Hand 20.1 5.4 4.2 Nikola Jovic PF Out Back 5.5 2.1 0.7

Bucks vs. Heat Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSUN

Bucks Season Insights

The Bucks record 7.1 more points per game (116.9) than the Heat allow (109.8).

When Milwaukee totals more than 109.8 points, it is 47-8.

The Bucks have seen an increase in scoring lately, racking up 117.8 points per game in their last 10 outings, 0.9 points more than the 116.9 they've scored this year.

Milwaukee knocks down 14.8 three-pointers per game (fourth-most in the league), 2.7 more than its opponents (12.1). It is shooting 36.8% from deep (10th in the NBA) while allowing opponents to shoot 35.4%.

The Bucks score 114.1 points per 100 possessions (ninth in the league), while allowing 109.4 points per 100 possessions (fourth in the NBA).

Heat Season Insights

The Heat's 109.5 points per game are just 3.8 fewer points than the 113.3 the Bucks give up.

When it scores more than 113.3 points, Miami is 19-6.

Over their past 10 games, the Heat are scoring 114.8 points per contest, 5.3 more than their season average (109.5).

Miami knocks down 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league), 1.1 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 34.4% from deep (27th in NBA) and its opponents are shooting 36.7%.

The Heat's 110.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 25th in the NBA, and the 110.6 points they allow per 100 possessions rank ninth in the league.

Bucks vs. Heat Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Bucks -8 220.5

