Matt Olson Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Padres - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves and Matt Olson, who went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBI last time in action, take on Nick Martinez and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.
He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run and a walk) in his most recent game against the Padres.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Nick Martínez
- TV Channel: BSSD
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Olson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson leads Atlanta with 21 hits, batting .296 this season with 12 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 49th, his on-base percentage ranks 28th, and he is seventh in the league in slugging.
- Olson has had a hit in 12 of 18 games this season (66.7%), including multiple hits seven times (38.9%).
- He has hit a home run in 27.8% of his games in 2023 (five of 18), and 7.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Olson has picked up an RBI in 11 games this year (61.1%), with two or more RBI in six of those games (33.3%).
- He has scored in 61.1% of his games this season (11 of 18), with two or more runs four times (22.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|11
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (72.7%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (45.5%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (72.7%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (36.4%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (63.6%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Padres' 4.36 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (21 total, 1.1 per game).
- Martinez (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Padres in his fourth start of the season. He has a 5.60 ERA in 17 2/3 innings pitched, with 11 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Friday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In three games this season, the 32-year-old has amassed a 5.60 ERA and 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .221 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.