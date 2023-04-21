The New York Islanders and Carolina Hurricanes square off in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at UBS Arena on Friday, April 21, starting at 7:00 PM ET on TBS, SN1, TVAS, MSGSN, and BSSO. The Hurricanes lead 2-0 in the series.

Islanders Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

Hurricanes vs. Islanders Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/19/2023 Hurricanes Islanders 4-3 (F/OT) CAR 4/17/2023 Hurricanes Islanders 2-1 CAR 4/2/2023 Hurricanes Islanders 2-1 CAR 1/21/2023 Islanders Hurricanes 5-2 CAR 12/10/2022 Islanders Hurricanes 3-0 CAR

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes' total of 210 goals conceded (2.6 per game) is second in the NHL.

With 262 goals (3.2 per game), the Hurricanes have the NHL's 15th-ranked offense.

In the last 10 contests, the Hurricanes are 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Hurricanes have given up 21 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.9 goals per game (29 total) over that span.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Martin Necas 82 28 43 71 65 45 45.2% Sebastian Aho 75 36 32 68 63 63 51.4% Brent Burns 82 18 42 60 52 55 100% Andrei Svechnikov 64 23 32 55 49 35 44.4% Jesperi Kotkaniemi 82 18 24 42 48 29 51.4%

Islanders Stats & Trends

The Islanders have allowed 217 total goals (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest in NHL action.

The Islanders' 242 total goals (3.0 per game) rank 22nd in the league.

Over the past 10 contests, the Islanders are 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Islanders have given up 21 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 27 goals during that stretch.

Islanders Key Players