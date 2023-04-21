Hurricanes vs. Islanders: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3
Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at UBS Arena features the New York Islanders and the Carolina Hurricanes meeting at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, April 21, broadcast on TBS, SN1, TVAS, MSGSN, and BSSO. The Hurricanes are ahead 2-0 in the series. The Islanders are favored (-130) against the Hurricanes (+110).
Hurricanes vs. Islanders Game Info
- When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, SN1, TVAS, MSGSN, and BSSO
- Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York
Hurricanes Betting Insights
- This season the Hurricanes have won five of the 11 games, or 45.5%, in which they've been an underdog.
- Carolina is 1-2 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +110 or more on the moneyline.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 47.6% chance of victory for the Hurricanes.
Hurricanes vs. Islanders Rankings
|Islanders Total (Rank)
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|242 (22nd)
|Goals
|262 (15th)
|217 (5th)
|Goals Allowed
|210 (2nd)
|34 (32nd)
|Power Play Goals
|50 (18th)
|39 (2nd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|40 (3rd)
Hurricanes Advanced Stats
- Carolina and its opponents didn't combine to hit the over in any of the Hurricanes' last 10 games.
- Over the past 10 games, the Hurricanes and their opponents are averaging 0.9 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 8.4 goals.
- The Hurricanes' 262 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 15th in the NHL.
- The Hurricanes have given up 2.6 goals per game, 210 total, the second-fewest among NHL teams.
- They have a +52 goal differential, which is seventh-best in the league.
