On Friday, Matt Olson (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Atlanta Braves play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Brown. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Matt Olson At The Plate

  • Olson has 21 hits, which is best among Atlanta hitters this season, while batting .280 with 12 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 60th, his on-base percentage ranks 45th, and he is 11th in the league in slugging.
  • In 63.2% of his 19 games this season, Olson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
  • In 26.3% of his games this season, he has homered, and 6.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 11 games this year (57.9%), Olson has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (31.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 11 games this year (57.9%), including multiple runs in four games.

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 12
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (66.7%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (41.7%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (66.7%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (33.3%)
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (58.3%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
  • The Astros have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.31).
  • Astros pitchers combine to give up 20 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
  • Brown (2-0 with a 1.93 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his fourth of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander threw seven innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up no earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • In three games this season, the 24-year-old has a 1.93 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .200 to opposing hitters.
