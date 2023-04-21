Sean Murphy Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Astros - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Sean Murphy -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Houston Astros, with Hunter Brown on the hill, on April 21 at 7:20 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Sean Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy has seven doubles, four home runs and 14 walks while hitting .259.
- Among the qualified batters, he ranks 95th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 15th and he is 12th in slugging.
- In 43.8% of his games this season (seven of 16), Murphy has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (31.3%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a long ball in four games this year (25.0%), homering in 5.8% of his plate appearances.
- Murphy has driven in a run in seven games this season (43.8%), including three games with more than one RBI (18.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored a run in six games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|9
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (44.4%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (33.3%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (33.3%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (33.3%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (44.4%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.4 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Astros have a 3.31 team ERA that ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to allow 20 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- Brown (2-0) takes the mound for the Astros in his fourth start of the season. He has a 1.93 ERA in 18 2/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, the right-hander went seven innings, giving up no earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed a 1.93 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .200 to his opponents.
