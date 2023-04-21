Vaughn Grissom Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Astros - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Vaughn Grissom and the Atlanta Braves face the Houston Astros (who will start Hunter Brown) at 7:20 PM ET on Friday.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Vaughn Grissom Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Apple TV+
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Vaughn Grissom At The Plate
- Grissom has a double and a walk while batting .273.
- In five of six games this year, Grissom has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- In six games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Grissom has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has not scored a run this year.
Vaughn Grissom Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|0
|GP
|6
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Astros have a 3.31 team ERA that ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- The Astros give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, 1.1 per game).
- Brown (2-0) takes the mound for the Astros in his fourth start of the season. He has a 1.93 ERA in 18 2/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty threw seven innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing no earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In three games this season, the 24-year-old has a 1.93 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .200 to opposing batters.
