The New York Islanders are set for Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs First Round Sunday against the Carolina Hurricanes, starting at 1:00 PM ET on TNT, SN360, TVAS, MSGSN, and BSSO. The Hurricanes are ahead 2-1 in the series.

You can watch the action on TNT, SN360, TVAS, MSGSN, and BSSO as the Islanders take on the Hurricanes.

Islanders Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

Hurricanes vs. Islanders Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/21/2023 Islanders Hurricanes 5-1 NYI 4/19/2023 Hurricanes Islanders 4-3 (F/OT) CAR 4/17/2023 Hurricanes Islanders 2-1 CAR 4/2/2023 Hurricanes Islanders 2-1 CAR 1/21/2023 Islanders Hurricanes 5-2 CAR

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes' total of 210 goals allowed (2.6 per game) is second in the NHL.

The Hurricanes have 262 goals this season (3.2 per game), 15th in the league.

Over the past 10 contests, the Hurricanes have gone 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Hurricanes have given up 2.5 goals per game (25 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.7 goals per game (27 total) during that time.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Martin Necas 82 28 43 71 65 45 45.2% Sebastian Aho 75 36 32 68 63 63 51.4% Brent Burns 82 18 42 60 52 55 100% Andrei Svechnikov 64 23 32 55 49 35 44.4% Jesperi Kotkaniemi 82 18 24 42 48 29 51.4%

Islanders Stats & Trends

The Islanders have conceded 217 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking fifth in league action for the fewest goals against.

The Islanders rank 22nd in the NHL with 242 goals scored (3.0 per game).

In the past 10 contests, the Islanders have gone 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Islanders have allowed 21 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over that span.

Islanders Key Players