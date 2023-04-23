On Sunday, Kevin Pillar (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Atlanta Braves face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Cristian Javier. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Kevin Pillar Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Kevin Pillar At The Plate

  • Pillar is batting .200 with a double and two walks.
  • Pillar has had a base hit in six of 11 games this season, and multiple hits once.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 11 games this year.
  • Pillar has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Kevin Pillar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 6
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The Astros pitching staff ranks fourth in the league with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Astros have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.33).
  • The Astros rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (22 total, one per game).
  • Javier (2-0 with a 3.68 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his fifth of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old ranks 43rd in ERA (3.68), 26th in WHIP (1.136), and 47th in K/9 (7.8).
