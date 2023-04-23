After going 2-for-4 in his last game, Vaughn Grissom and the Atlanta Braves take on the Houston Astros (who will start Cristian Javier) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Astros.

Vaughn Grissom Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

Cristian Javier TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Vaughn Grissom? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Vaughn Grissom At The Plate

Grissom is hitting .300 with a double and a walk.

Grissom has gotten a hit in seven of eight games this season (87.5%), with multiple hits twice.

In eight games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

Grissom has had an RBI in three games this season.

He has not scored a run this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Vaughn Grissom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 6 2 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Astros Pitching Rankings