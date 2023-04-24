Avalanche vs. Kraken: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Colorado Avalanche are set for Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs First Round Monday against the Seattle Kraken, beginning at 10:00 PM ET on TBS, SN360, TVAS, ROOT Sports NW, and ALT. The Avalanche lead 2-1 in the series. The Kraken have +130 odds on the moneyline against the favorite Avalanche (-150).
Avalanche vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, SN360, TVAS, ROOT Sports NW, and ALT
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Avalanche (-150)
|Kraken (+130)
|-
Avalanche Betting Insights
- The Avalanche have won 41 of their 63 games when favored on the moneyline this season (65.1%).
- In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -150 or shorter, Colorado has a 30-16 record (winning 65.2% of its games).
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Avalanche have an implied win probability of 60.0%.
Kraken Betting Insights
- The Kraken have been an underdog in 45 games this season, and won 19 (42.2%).
- Seattle has entered 23 games this season as the underdog by +130 or more and is 13-10 in those contests.
- Sportsbooks have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Kraken have a 43.5% chance to win.
Avalanche vs. Kraken Rankings
|Avalanche Total (Rank)
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|274 (10th)
|Goals
|289 (4th)
|223 (9th)
|Goals Allowed
|252 (14th)
|64 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|48 (21st)
|52 (15th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|55 (18th)
Avalanche Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests, Colorado went over twice.
- In the last 10 games, the Avalanche have scored 1.1 more goals per game than their season average.
- The Avalanche offense's 274 total goals (3.3 per game) are ranked 10th in the NHL this year.
- The Avalanche are ranked ninth in league action for the fewest goals against this season, having allowed 223 total goals (2.7 per game).
- With a +51 goal differential, they're ranked eighth-best in the NHL.
Kraken Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests, Seattle has gone over the total three times.
- Over the past 10 games, Kraken's games average 9.6 goals, 0.2 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.
- The Kraken have the NHL's fourth-best scoring offense (289 total goals, 3.5 per game).
- The Kraken have given up 3.1 goals per game, 252 total, which ranks 14th among NHL teams.
- Their +37 goal differential is 10th-best in the league.
