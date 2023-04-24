Monday, Ehire Adrianza and the Atlanta Braves play the Miami Marlins and Edward Cabrera, with the first pitch at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on April 24 against the Reds) he went 0-for-3.

Ehire Adrianza Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera

Edward Cabrera TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ehire Adrianza? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ehire Adrianza At The Plate (2022)

Adrianza hit .175 with three doubles and 11 walks.

Adrianza had a hit 14 times last season in 37 games (37.8%), including three multi-hit games (8.1%).

Including all 37 games he appeared in a season ago, he did not hit a home run.

Adrianza drove in a run in five of 37 games last season (13.5%), including one game with multiple RBIs.

He touched home plate eight times last season in 37 games (21.6%), but did not have a multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ehire Adrianza Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 16 GP 18 .156 AVG .192 .235 OBP .288 .178 SLG .231 1 XBH 2 0 HR 0 5 RBI 2 11/5 K/BB 14/6 1 SB 0 Home Away 18 GP 19 5 (27.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (47.4%) 2 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (5.3%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (21.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (10.5%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings (2022)