How to Watch the Hurricanes vs. Islanders Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at PNC Arena features the Carolina Hurricanes and the New York Islanders squaring off at 7:00 PM on Tuesday, April 25 ET, broadcast on ESPN, SNE, SNO, TVAS, BSSO, MSG, and MSGSN. The Hurricanes are ahead in the series 3-1.
Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SNE, SNO, TVAS, BSSO, MSG, and MSGSN
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
Hurricanes vs. Islanders Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|4/23/2023
|Islanders
|Hurricanes
|5-2 CAR
|4/21/2023
|Islanders
|Hurricanes
|5-1 NYI
|4/19/2023
|Hurricanes
|Islanders
|4-3 (F/OT) CAR
|4/17/2023
|Hurricanes
|Islanders
|2-1 CAR
|4/2/2023
|Hurricanes
|Islanders
|2-1 CAR
Hurricanes Stats & Trends
- The Hurricanes have given up 210 total goals (2.6 per game), the second-fewest in league play.
- The Hurricanes' 262 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 15th in the league.
- In the last 10 contests, the Hurricanes have earned 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.
- Defensively, the Hurricanes have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.0 goals-per-game average (30 total) over that span.
Hurricanes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Martin Necas
|82
|28
|43
|71
|65
|45
|45.2%
|Sebastian Aho
|75
|36
|32
|68
|63
|63
|51.4%
|Brent Burns
|82
|18
|42
|60
|52
|55
|100%
|Andrei Svechnikov
|64
|23
|32
|55
|49
|35
|44.4%
|Jesperi Kotkaniemi
|82
|18
|24
|42
|48
|29
|51.4%
Islanders Stats & Trends
- The Islanders give up 2.6 goals per game (217 in total), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- The Islanders' 242 goals on the season (3.0 per game) rank them 22nd in the NHL.
- Over the last 10 games, the Islanders have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 4-5-1 record.
- On the defensive end, the Islanders have given up 25 goals (2.5 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.8 goals-per-game average (28 total) during that time.
Islanders Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Brock Nelson
|82
|36
|39
|75
|40
|48
|47.2%
|Bo Horvat
|79
|38
|32
|70
|37
|38
|56.9%
|Mathew Barzal
|58
|14
|37
|51
|68
|48
|35.6%
|Anders Lee
|82
|28
|22
|50
|35
|25
|54%
|Noah Dobson
|78
|13
|36
|49
|49
|39
|-
