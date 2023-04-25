Sebastian Aho and the Carolina Hurricanes are facing the New York Islanders in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Aho are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Sebastian Aho vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SNE, SNO, TVAS, BSSO, MSG, MSGSN, and SNP

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -159)

0.5 points (Over odds: -159) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Aho Season Stats Insights

Aho's plus-minus rating this season, in 19:29 per game on the ice, is +8.

In 30 of 75 games this year, Aho has scored a goal, with five of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Aho has a point in 44 of 75 games this year, with multiple points in 19 of them.

Aho has an assist in 25 of 75 games played this season, including multiple assists eight times.

Aho's implied probability to go over his point total is 61.4% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Aho going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40.8%.

Aho Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders have given up 217 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the league's 12th-ranked goal differential (+25).

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New York 75 Games 11 68 Points 11 36 Goals 5 32 Assists 6

