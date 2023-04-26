Sam Hilliard Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Marlins - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After hitting .321 with a double, three home runs, three walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Sam Hilliard and the Atlanta Braves take on the Miami Marlins (who will hand the ball to Sandy Alcantara) at 7:20 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Marlins.
Sam Hilliard Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Sam Hilliard At The Plate
- Hilliard is batting .327 with four doubles, three home runs and six walks.
- Hilliard has picked up a hit in 61.1% of his 18 games this year, with more than one hit in 27.8% of them.
- He has hit a home run in two of 18 games played this year, and in 5.5% of his plate appearances.
- Hilliard has driven in a run in four games this year (22.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In eight games this season (44.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Sam Hilliard Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|6
|8 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Marlins have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.56).
- Marlins pitchers combine to allow 30 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- Alcantara makes the start for the Marlins, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.84 ERA and 20 strikeouts through 24 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Saturday -- the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians while surrendering hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 63rd in ERA (5.84), 31st in WHIP (1.176), and 49th in K/9 (7.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
