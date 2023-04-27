Thursday's game between the Atlanta Braves (17-8) and Miami Marlins (12-13) squaring off at Truist Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 12:20 PM ET on April 27.

The Atlanta Braves will give the nod to Kyle Wright (0-1, 5.93 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Marlins will counter with Braxton Garrett (1-0, 2.84 ERA).

Braves vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 12:20 PM ET

Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 12:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Braves vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Braves 6, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 6-3 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Braves' last 10 games.

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 22 times this season and won 15, or 68.2%, of those games.

Atlanta has entered seven games this season favored by -190 or more, and won each of those games.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Braves have a 65.5% chance to win.

Atlanta is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fifth with 130 total runs this season.

The Braves have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.38).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Braves Schedule