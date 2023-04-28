Hurricanes vs. Islanders: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 6
The New York Islanders hit the ice in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round against the Carolina Hurricanes at UBS Arena on Friday, April 28, starting at 7:00 PM ET on TBS, SN360, and TVAS2. The Hurricanes are ahead in the series 3-2. Bookmakers give the Islanders -120 moneyline odds in this decisive matchup against the Hurricanes (+100).
Hurricanes vs. Islanders Game Info
- When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, SN360, and TVAS2
- Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Islanders (-120)
|Hurricanes (+100)
|-
Hurricanes Betting Insights
- The Hurricanes have been made an underdog 13 times this season, and won six, or 46.2%, of those games.
- Carolina has entered nine games this season as an underdog by +100 or more and is 4-5 in those contests.
- The Hurricanes have a 50.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Hurricanes vs. Islanders Rankings
|Islanders Total (Rank)
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|242 (22nd)
|Goals
|262 (15th)
|217 (5th)
|Goals Allowed
|210 (2nd)
|34 (32nd)
|Power Play Goals
|50 (18th)
|39 (2nd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|40 (3rd)
Hurricanes Advanced Stats
- The Hurricanes and their opponents hit the total on one occasion over Carolina's most recent 10 games.
- During their past 10 games, the Hurricanes and their opponents are scoring 1.1 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 8.4.
- The Hurricanes have the NHL's 15th-ranked scoring offense (262 total goals, 3.2 per game).
- The Hurricanes have been one of the toughest defensive squads in the NHL this season, allowing 210 goals (2.6 per game) to rank second.
- Their seventh-best goal differential is +52.
