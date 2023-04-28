Jordan Martinook will be in action Friday when his Carolina Hurricanes play the New York Islanders in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at UBS Arena. Thinking about a bet on Martinook? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Jordan Martinook vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

  • When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TBS, SN360, and TVAS2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +165)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +280)

Martinook Season Stats Insights

  • Martinook's plus-minus this season, in 15:37 per game on the ice, is +7.
  • Martinook has netted a goal in a game 11 times this season in 82 games played, including multiple goals once.
  • In 28 of 82 games this year, Martinook has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.
  • Martinook has an assist in 20 of 82 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.
  • Martinook has an implied probability of 37.7% to go over his point total based on the odds.
  • The implied probability of Martinook going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 26.3%.

Martinook Stats vs. the Islanders

  • The Islanders have given up 217 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • The team's +25 goal differential ranks 12th in the NHL.
2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New York
82 Games 12
34 Points 5
13 Goals 2
21 Assists 3

