Jordan Martinook will be in action Friday when his Carolina Hurricanes play the New York Islanders in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at UBS Arena. Thinking about a bet on Martinook? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Jordan Martinook vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SN360, and TVAS2

Martinook Season Stats Insights

Martinook's plus-minus this season, in 15:37 per game on the ice, is +7.

Martinook has netted a goal in a game 11 times this season in 82 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 28 of 82 games this year, Martinook has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Martinook has an assist in 20 of 82 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Martinook has an implied probability of 37.7% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Martinook going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 26.3%.

Martinook Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders have given up 217 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +25 goal differential ranks 12th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New York 82 Games 12 34 Points 5 13 Goals 2 21 Assists 3

