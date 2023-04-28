Jordan Staal Player Prop Bets: Hurricanes vs. Islanders - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 6
Jordan Staal and the Carolina Hurricanes face the New York Islanders in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at UBS Arena, on Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Staal are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.
Jordan Staal vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, SN360, and TVAS2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)
Staal Season Stats Insights
- In 81 games this season, Staal has averaged 16:16 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +7.
- Staal has a goal in 17 of 81 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.
- Staal has a point in 30 of 81 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.
- Staal has an assist in 17 of 81 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.
- Staal's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 40.8% that he goes over.
- The implied probability of Staal going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 29.4%.
Staal Stats vs. the Islanders
- The Islanders have conceded 217 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- The team has the league's 12th-ranked goal differential (+25).
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. New York
|81
|Games
|12
|34
|Points
|7
|17
|Goals
|2
|17
|Assists
|5
