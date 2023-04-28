The Atlanta Braves, including Kevin Pillar (hitting .235 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBI), take on starting pitcher David Peterson and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-2 with an RBI against the Marlins.

Kevin Pillar Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: David Peterson

David Peterson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kevin Pillar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Kevin Pillar At The Plate

Pillar has two doubles, a home run and three walks while batting .227.

Pillar has had a base hit in nine of 14 games this year, and multiple hits once.

He has hit a home run in one game this year.

Pillar has had an RBI in five games this season.

He has scored a run in four of 14 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kevin Pillar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 6 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Mets Pitching Rankings