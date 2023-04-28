Sebastian Aho and the Carolina Hurricanes are facing the New York Islanders in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, on Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a bet on Aho against the Islanders, we have lots of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Sebastian Aho vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SN360, and TVAS2

TBS, SN360, and TVAS2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -145)

0.5 points (Over odds: -145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Aho Season Stats Insights

Aho's plus-minus rating this season, in 19:29 per game on the ice, is +8.

In Aho's 75 games played this season he's scored in 31 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Aho has a point in 45 games this season (out of 75), including multiple points 19 times.

Aho has an assist in 25 of 75 games played this season, including multiple assists eight times.

Aho's implied probability to go over his point total is 59.2% based on the odds.

Aho has an implied probability of 36.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Aho Stats vs. the Islanders

On defense, the Islanders are one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 217 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fifth.

The team's +25 goal differential ranks 12th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New York 75 Games 12 68 Points 12 36 Goals 6 32 Assists 6

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.