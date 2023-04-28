Seth Jarvis will be on the ice when the Carolina Hurricanes and New York Islanders meet in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, April 28, 2023. Looking to bet on Jarvis' props versus the Islanders? Scroll down for stats and information.

Seth Jarvis vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SN360, and TVAS2

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Jarvis Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Jarvis has averaged 16:12 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +10.

In Jarvis' 82 games played this season he's scored in 13 of them and netted multiple goals in two.

In 34 of 82 games this year, Jarvis has recorded a point, and seven of those games included multiple points.

Jarvis has an assist in 23 of 82 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

Jarvis has an implied probability of 52.4% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Jarvis has an implied probability of 34.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Jarvis Stats vs. the Islanders

On the defensive side, the Islanders have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 217 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fifth.

The team has the league's 12th-ranked goal differential (+25).

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New York 82 Games 12 39 Points 5 14 Goals 3 25 Assists 2

