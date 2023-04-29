The Mexico Open at Vidanta is in progress, and following the second round Chez Reavie is in 19th place at -6.

Looking to place a wager on Chez Reavie at the Mexico Open at Vidanta this week? Read on for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Chez Reavie Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Reavie has shot better than par on seven occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five twice and with a top-10 score in three of his last 14 rounds played.

Reavie has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

Reavie has posted one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes in his past five tournaments.

He has made the cut in three of his past five tournaments.

Reavie has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of his past five events, including two finishes within five strokes of the leader.

Reavie has finished in the top 20 in each of his past three tournaments.

Reavie will try to make the cut for the fourth straight event by making it to the weekend in this tournament.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 32 -5 268 1 15 1 3 $2.2M

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mexico Open at Vidanta Insights and Stats

In Reavie's previous two appearances at this tournament, he has finished in the top 20 all two times. His average finish has been 16th.

Reavie has made the cut in each of his last two trips to this event.

Reavie finished 19th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

At 7,456 yards, Vidanta Vallarta is set up as a par-71 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on the PGA Tour have been played on courses with an average distance of 7,295 yards.

The average course Reavie has played i the last year (7,291 yards) is 165 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,456).

Reavie's Last Time Out

Reavie was somewhat mediocre on the 16 par-3 holes at the RBC Heritage, averaging par to finish in the 46th percentile of the field.

His 3.84-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the RBC Heritage was strong, putting him in the 88th percentile of the field.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the RBC Heritage, Reavie shot better than 60% of the golfers (averaging 4.58 strokes).

Reavie did not have a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at the RBC Heritage (the other competitors averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the RBC Heritage, Reavie did not card a bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 2.0).

Reavie's nine birdies or better on par-4s at the RBC Heritage were more than the field average of 6.2.

At that last outing, Reavie had a bogey or worse on two of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 5.1).

Reavie ended the RBC Heritage with a birdie or better on six of the 12 par-5s, more than the field's average of 3.8.

On the 12 par-5s at the RBC Heritage, Reavie carded more bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (0.7).

Mexico Open at Vidanta Time and Date Info

Date: April 27-30, 2023

April 27-30, 2023 Course: Vidanta Vallarta

Vidanta Vallarta Location: Vallarta, Mexico

Vallarta, Mexico Par: 71 / 7,456 yards

71 / 7,456 yards Reavie Odds to Win: +20000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Reavie's performance prior to the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.