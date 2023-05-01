The Atlanta Braves, including Eddie Rosario and his .533 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Tylor Megill and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Monday at 4:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Mets.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023

Monday, May 1, 2023 Game Time: 4:40 PM ET

4:40 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Tylor Megill

Tylor Megill TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is hitting .230 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and four walks.

Rosario enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .412 with two homers.

Rosario has had a hit in 12 of 23 games this season (52.2%), including multiple hits five times (21.7%).

In 13.0% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

Rosario has driven in a run in four games this season (17.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In eight games this season (34.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 9 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings