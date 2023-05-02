Marcell Ozuna Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Marlins - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Tuesday, Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves take on the Miami Marlins and Sandy Alcantara, with the first pitch at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on May 2 against the Marlins) he went 1-for-4.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna is hitting .085 with a double, two home runs and eight walks.
- Ozuna has gotten a hit in five of 18 games this year, but he has no multi-hit games.
- In 18 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Ozuna has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in four of 18 games so far this season.
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|9
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (22.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (11.1%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (11.1%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is 19th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.48).
- The Marlins rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (36 total, 1.2 per game).
- Alcantara gets the start for the Marlins, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.34 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 64th in ERA (5.34), 37th in WHIP (1.187), and 49th in K/9 (7.7) among qualifying pitchers.
