Take a look at the injury report for the Golden State Warriors (44-38), which currently has three players listed, as the Warriors prepare for their NBA playoffs second round game 1 against the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) at Chase Center on Tuesday, May 2 at 10:00 PM ET.

The Warriors enter this game on the heels of a 120-100 win against the Kings on Sunday. In the Warriors' win, Stephen Curry led the way with a team-high 50 points (adding eight rebounds and six assists).

The Lakers are coming off of a 125-85 victory against the Grizzlies in their last outing on Friday. D'Angelo Russell totaled 31 points, two rebounds and four assists for the Lakers.

Warriors vs Lakers Additional Info

Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Andre Iguodala SF Out Wrist 2.1 2.1 2.4 Patrick Baldwin Jr. SF Questionable Toe 3.9 1.3 0.4 Ryan Rollins PG Out For Season Foot 1.9 1 0.5

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Anthony Davis PF Questionable Foot 25.9 12.5 2.6 Mohamed Bamba C Questionable Ankle 6.6 4.6 0.9 LeBron James SF Questionable Foot 28.9 8.3 6.8

Warriors vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: TNT

Warriors Season Insights

The Warriors average just 2.3 more points per game (118.9) than the Lakers allow (116.6).

Golden State has a 35-15 record when putting up more than 116.6 points.

The Warriors' offense has been better over their last 10 games, putting up 122.3 points per contest compared to the 118.9 they've averaged this year.

Golden State connects on 3.7 more threes per game than the opposition, 16.6 (first in the league) compared to its opponents' 12.9.

The Warriors record 113.5 points per 100 possessions (11th in the league), while allowing 111.4 points per 100 possessions (11th in the NBA).

Lakers Season Insights

The Lakers' 117.2 points per game are just 0.1 more points than the 117.1 the Warriors give up.

Los Angeles is 32-8 when it scores more than 117.1 points.

While the Lakers are putting up 117.2 points per game in 2022-23, they have improved that mark in their last 10 games, producing 117.5 a contest.

Los Angeles connects on 10.8 three-pointers per game (24th in the league), 1.7 fewer than its opponents.

The Lakers average 111.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (19th in league), and allow 111.5 points per 100 possessions (14th in NBA).

Warriors vs. Lakers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Warriors -4.5 227

