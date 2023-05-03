The Carolina Hurricanes hit the ice for the opening game of the NHL Playoffs Second Round against the New Jersey Devils at PNC Arena on Wednesday, May 3, starting at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, and TVAS. The Hurricanes are favored (-120) against the Devils (+100).

Hurricanes vs. Devils Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, and TVAS

ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, and TVAS Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-120) Devils (+100) -

Hurricanes Betting Insights

The Hurricanes have put together a 49-25 record when favored on the moneyline this season.

Carolina has gone 48-24 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -120 or shorter (66.7% win percentage).

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Hurricanes a 54.5% chance to win.

Devils Betting Insights

This season the Devils have been an underdog 24 times, and won 15, or 62.5%, of those games.

This season New Jersey has won 12 of its 19 games, or 63.2%, when it's the underdog by at least +100 on the moneyline.

The Devils have a 50.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Devils Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Devils Total (Rank) 262 (15th) Goals 289 (4th) 210 (2nd) Goals Allowed 222 (8th) 50 (18th) Power Play Goals 49 (20th) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 40 (3rd)

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games, Carolina hit the over once.

In their last 10 games, the Hurricanes have scored 0.7 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.

The Hurricanes are ranked 15th in the league with 262 goals this season, an average of 3.2 per contest.

On defense, the Hurricanes have been one of the best squads in league competition, allowing 210 goals to rank second.

With a +52 goal differential, they're ranked seventh-best in the league.

Devils Advanced Stats

The Devils failed to hit the total in a single one of their most recent 10 games.

In their last 10 games, the Devils and their opponents are averaging 7.9 goals, 1.5 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.

The Devils have the league's fourth-best scoring offense (289 total goals, 3.5 per game).

The Devils' 222 total goals given up (2.7 per game) are the eighth-fewest in the NHL.

They have a +67 goal differential, which is third-best in the league.

