After batting .226 with three doubles, two home runs, two walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, Kevin Pillar and the Atlanta Braves face the Miami Marlins (who will start Braxton Garrett) at 6:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Kevin Pillar Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Braxton Garrett

Braxton Garrett TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Explore More About This Game

Kevin Pillar At The Plate

Pillar has three doubles, two home runs and three walks while hitting .226.

Pillar has had a base hit in 11 of 17 games this year, and multiple hits once.

He has homered in two of 17 games played this season, and in 3.6% of his plate appearances.

Pillar has driven in a run in six games this season (35.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in six games this season (35.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Kevin Pillar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 9 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (77.8%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings