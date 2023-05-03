Matt Olson Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Marlins - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Matt Olson, with a slugging percentage of .412 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the mound, May 3 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Marlins.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson has six doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 22 walks while hitting .248.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 98th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage, and 27th in slugging.
- In 60.0% of his 30 games this season, Olson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.
- In 23.3% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 5.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Olson has picked up an RBI in 14 games this season (46.7%), with two or more RBI in seven of those games (23.3%).
- In 18 of 30 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|16
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (68.8%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (31.3%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (75.0%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (31.3%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (50.0%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Marlins have a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (37 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Marlins are sending Garrett (1-0) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 2.45 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 22 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went three scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 2.45, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have a .284 batting average against him.
