Ozzie Albies Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Marlins - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Ozzie Albies (.366 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 62 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his last game (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Marlins.
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Ozzie Albies At The Plate
- Albies has four doubles, a triple, eight home runs and eight walks while hitting .252.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 95th in batting average, 129th in on-base percentage, and 35th in slugging.
- Albies has gotten a hit in 21 of 30 games this season (70.0%), with more than one hit on seven occasions (23.3%).
- Looking at the 30 games he has played this year, he's went deep in seven of them (23.3%), and in 6.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Albies has an RBI in 12 of 30 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 11 games this year (36.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|16
|10 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (68.8%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (25.0%)
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (25.0%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (25.0%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (43.8%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Marlins have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.53).
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (37 total, 1.2 per game).
- Garrett gets the start for the Marlins, his fifth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 2.45 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Thursday against the Atlanta Braves, when the lefty went three scoreless innings while giving up just one hit.
- In five games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 2.45, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .284 against him.
