Sean Murphy Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Marlins - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Sean Murphy -- 0-for-2 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the hill, on May 3 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Marlins.
Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Sean Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy leads Atlanta in total hits (24) this season while batting .276 with 15 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 51st, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is third in the league in slugging.
- In 13 of 26 games this season (50.0%) Murphy has picked up a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (30.8%).
- In 26.9% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 7.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Murphy has picked up an RBI in 11 games this season (42.3%), with more than one RBI in four of those contests (15.4%).
- He has scored in 50.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 19.2%.
Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|13
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (46.2%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (38.5%)
|8 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (38.5%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (30.8%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (46.2%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Marlins have a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to give up 37 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- Garrett (1-0) takes the mound for the Marlins in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 2.45 ERA in 22 2/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.
- The left-hander's last appearance came on Thursday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went three scoreless innings while giving up just one hit.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.45, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .284 batting average against him.
