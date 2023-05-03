Seth Jarvis and the Carolina Hurricanes play the New Jersey Devils in Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at PNC Arena, on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Jarvis' props? Here is some information to assist you.

Seth Jarvis vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, and TVAS

ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, and TVAS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Hurricanes vs Devils Game Info

Jarvis Season Stats Insights

Jarvis' plus-minus this season, in 16:12 per game on the ice, is +10.

Jarvis has scored a goal in 12 of 82 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Jarvis has a point in 31 games this year (out of 82), including multiple points six times.

Jarvis has an assist in 21 of 82 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

The implied probability that Jarvis hits the over on his points over/under is 51.2%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Jarvis has an implied probability of 35.1% of going over his assist prop bet.

Jarvis Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have conceded 222 goals in total (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+67) ranks third-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 82 Games 8 39 Points 4 14 Goals 1 25 Assists 3

