The Atlanta Braves, including Ozzie Albies (.405 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Thursday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he collected three extra-base hits (4-for-5 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI) against the Marlins.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies is hitting .275 with six doubles, a triple, nine home runs and eight walks.

He ranks 55th in batting average, 103rd in on base percentage, and 16th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB.

Albies has gotten a hit in 22 of 31 games this season (71.0%), with at least two hits on eight occasions (25.8%).

He has homered in 25.8% of his games in 2023, and 7% of his trips to the dish.

Albies has picked up an RBI in 41.9% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 29.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored a run in 12 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 17 10 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (70.6%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (29.4%) 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (29.4%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (29.4%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (47.1%)

