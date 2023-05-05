The Carolina Hurricanes host the New Jersey Devils Friday at PNC Arena for Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Hurricanes hold a 1-0 lead in the series.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

You can tune in on TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS as the Hurricanes take on the Devils.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Devils Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/3/2023 Hurricanes Devils 5-1 CAR 3/12/2023 Devils Hurricanes 3-0 NJ 3/12/2023 Devils Hurricanes 3-0 NJ 1/10/2023 Hurricanes Devils 5-3 NJ 1/1/2023 Devils Hurricanes 5-4 (F/SO) CAR

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes have conceded 210 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking second in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

The Hurricanes' 262 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

In the past 10 games, the Hurricanes have claimed 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Hurricanes have allowed 2.3 goals per game (23 total) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.3 goals-per-game average (33 total) during that span.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Martin Necas 82 28 43 71 65 45 45.2% Sebastian Aho 75 36 32 68 63 63 51.4% Brent Burns 82 18 42 60 52 55 100% Andrei Svechnikov 64 23 32 55 49 35 44.4% Jesperi Kotkaniemi 82 18 24 42 48 29 51.4%

Devils Stats & Trends

The Devils give up 2.7 goals per game (222 in total), the eighth-fewest in the NHL.

With 289 goals (3.5 per game), the Devils have the NHL's fourth-best offense.

Over the past 10 contests, the Devils have gone 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Devils have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.9 goals-per-game average (29 total) over that span.

Devils Key Players