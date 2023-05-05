Hurricanes vs. Devils: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 2
Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at PNC Arena features the Carolina Hurricanes and the New Jersey Devils squaring off at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, May 5, broadcast on TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Hurricanes are ahead 1-0 in the series. The Devils have -105 odds on the moneyline against the favored Hurricanes (-115).
Hurricanes vs. Devils Game Info
- When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
Hurricanes Betting Insights
- The Hurricanes have been a moneyline favorite 75 times this season, and have finished 50-25 in those games.
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -115 or shorter, Carolina has a 50-25 record (winning 66.7% of its games).
- The Hurricanes have a 53.5% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info
Hurricanes vs. Devils Rankings
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|Devils Total (Rank)
|262 (15th)
|Goals
|289 (4th)
|210 (2nd)
|Goals Allowed
|222 (8th)
|50 (18th)
|Power Play Goals
|49 (20th)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|40 (3rd)
Hurricanes Advanced Stats
- In Carolina's past 10 contests, it went over once.
- During their past 10 games, the Hurricanes have scored 0.3 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Hurricanes' 3.2 average goals per game add up to 262 total, which makes them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- On defense, the Hurricanes are one of the best squads in NHL play, giving up 210 goals to rank second.
- With a +52 goal differential, they're ranked seventh-best in the NHL.
