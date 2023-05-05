Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Friday, May 5 features the Carolina Hurricanes hosting the New Jersey Devils at PNC Arena at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Hurricanes are on top 1-0 in the series. The Devils are underdogs (-110) against the Hurricanes (-110).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Hurricanes vs. Devils Game Info

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-110) Devils (-110) -

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Hurricanes Betting Insights

The Hurricanes have won 66.7% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (50-25).

Carolina has a 50-25 record (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -110 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Hurricanes a 52.4% chance to win.

Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Devils Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Devils Total (Rank) 262 (15th) Goals 289 (4th) 210 (2nd) Goals Allowed 222 (8th) 50 (18th) Power Play Goals 49 (20th) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 40 (3rd)

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Hurricanes with DraftKings.

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

In Carolina's past 10 contests, it went over once.

During their last 10 games, the Hurricanes' goals per game average is 0.3 lower than their season-long average.

The Hurricanes are ranked 15th in the league with 262 goals this season, an average of 3.2 per contest.

On defense, the Hurricanes have been one of the best units in league competition, allowing 210 goals to rank second.

With a +52 goal differential, they're ranked seventh-best in the league.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.