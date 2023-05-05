Top Player Prop Bets for Hurricanes vs. Devils NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 2 on May 5, 2023
You can wager on player prop bet odds for Martin Necas, Jack Hughes and other players on the Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils prior to their matchup at 8:00 PM ET on Friday at PNC Arena.
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings Sportsbook!
Hurricanes vs. Devils Game Info
- When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes
Martin Necas Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -135, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -175)
One of Carolina's top offensive players this season is Necas, who has scored 71 points in 82 games (28 goals and 43 assists).
Necas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Devils
|May. 3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Islanders
|Apr. 28
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Islanders
|Apr. 25
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Islanders
|Apr. 23
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Islanders
|Apr. 21
|0
|0
|0
|3
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Sebastian Aho Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +140)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -175)
Sebastian Aho has 36 goals and 32 assists to total 68 points (0.9 per game).
Aho Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Devils
|May. 3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Islanders
|Apr. 28
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Islanders
|Apr. 25
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Islanders
|Apr. 23
|1
|2
|3
|3
|at Islanders
|Apr. 21
|0
|0
|0
|3
Brent Burns Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -135, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -145)
Brent Burns has 60 total points for Carolina, with 18 goals and 42 assists.
Burns Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Devils
|May. 3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Islanders
|Apr. 28
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Islanders
|Apr. 25
|0
|0
|0
|6
|at Islanders
|Apr. 23
|0
|1
|1
|5
|at Islanders
|Apr. 21
|0
|0
|0
|1
Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!
NHL Props Today: New Jersey Devils
Jack Hughes Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -233)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -130)
Hughes' 99 points are important for New Jersey. He has 43 goals and 56 assists in 78 games.
Hughes Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Hurricanes
|May. 3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Rangers
|May. 1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Rangers
|Apr. 29
|0
|1
|1
|9
|vs. Rangers
|Apr. 27
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Rangers
|Apr. 24
|1
|0
|1
|5
Put your picks to the test and bet on Hurricanes vs. Devils player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Nico Hischier Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -164, Under Odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -130)
Nico Hischier has totaled 80 total points (one per game) this season. He has 31 goals and 49 assists.
Hischier Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Hurricanes
|May. 3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Rangers
|May. 1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Rangers
|Apr. 29
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Rangers
|Apr. 27
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Rangers
|Apr. 24
|0
|1
|1
|3
Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.