Austin Riley -- with an on-base percentage of .279 in his past 10 games, 66 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the hill, on May 6 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Orioles.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley is batting .256 with four doubles, six home runs and 17 walks.

Riley is batting .333 with one homer during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.

Riley has picked up a hit in 72.7% of his 33 games this season, with multiple hits in 21.2% of those games.

Looking at the 33 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in six of them (18.2%), and in 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

Riley has an RBI in 14 of 33 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them.

In 16 of 33 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 18 11 (73.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (72.2%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (11.1%) 7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (50.0%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (27.8%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (50.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings