Player prop bet odds for Bam Adebayo, Julius Randle and others are listed when the Miami Heat host the New York Knicks at FTX Arena on Saturday (opening tip at 3:30 PM ET).

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo Props

PTS REB AST 17.5 (+100) 8.5 (+110) 3.5 (-111)

The 17.5-point total set for Adebayo on Saturday is 2.9 fewer points than his season scoring average.

Adebayo has averaged 0.7 more rebounds per game (9.2) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (8.5).

Adebayo has averaged 3.2 assists per game this season, 0.3 less than his prop bet on Saturday (3.5).

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (-111) 6.5 (-133) 5.5 (-118) 1.5 (+135)

Saturday's over/under for Jimmy Butler is 27.5. That's 4.6 more than his season average.

His rebounding average -- 5.9 per game -- is 0.6 less than his prop bet in Saturday's game (6.5).

Butler has picked up 5.3 assists per game, 0.2 less than Saturday's over/under (5.5).

He drains 0.6 three-pointers per game, 0.9 fewer than his prop bet total on Saturday (1.5).

Max Strus Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 9.5 (-120) 2.5 (-139) 1.5 (+125) 2.5 (+110)

Saturday's over/under for Max Strus is 9.5 points, 2.0 fewer than his season average.

Strus' rebounding average of 3.2 is lower than his over/under on Saturday (2.5).

Strus averages 2.1 assists, 0.6 more than Saturday's over/under.

Strus has knocked down 2.5 three-pointers per game, the same as his over/under on Saturday.

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (-120) 7.5 (-120) 3.5 (-111) 2.5 (-128)

The 25.1 points Randle scores per game are 2.6 more than his prop total on Saturday.

Randle's rebounding average of 10 is lower than his over/under on Saturday (7.5).

Randle's assist average -- 4.1 -- is higher than Saturday's assist prop bet (3.5).

Randle averages 2.8 made three-pointers, 0.3 more than his over/under on Saturday.

Jalen Brunson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (-120) 3.5 (-149) 5.5 (-105) 2.5 (+110)

The 24.5 points prop bet over/under set for Jalen Brunson on Saturday is 0.5 more than his scoring average on the season (24).

Brunson has pulled down 3.5 rebounds per game, the same as his prop bet for Saturday.

Brunson has averaged 6.2 assists per game this year, 0.7 more than his prop bet for Saturday (5.5).

Brunson has connected on two three-pointers per game, 0.5 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).

