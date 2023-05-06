After going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in his last game, Michael Harris II and the Atlanta Braves face the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Kyle Bradish) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) against the Marlins.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Michael Harris II At The Plate

  • Harris II is batting .237 with two doubles, a home run and four walks.
  • Harris II has picked up a hit in eight games this season (66.7%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has hit a home run in one game this year.
  • Harris II has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored at least one run six times this season (50.0%), including one multi-run game.

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
1 GP 11
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (72.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (54.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The Orioles pitching staff is 10th in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.56).
  • Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 39 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
  • Bradish gets the start for the Orioles, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 6.14 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • In four games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed a 6.14 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .323 to his opponents.
