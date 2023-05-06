The Edmonton Oilers go on the road to square off with the Vegas Golden Knights for Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Saturday, May 6, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights lead the series 1-0. The Oilers are favored (-125) against the Golden Knights (+105).

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's our pick for which team will bring home the win in Saturday's NHL Playoffs Second Round action.

Oilers vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this game expects a final score of Golden Knights 4, Oilers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (+105)

Golden Knights (+105) Computer Predicted Total: 6.7

6.7 Computer Predicted Spread: Golden Knights (-0.6)

Oilers vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Oilers Splits and Trends

The Oilers have gone 6-11-17 in overtime games on their way to an overall record of 50-23-9.

Edmonton has 41 points (17-9-7) in the 33 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the four games this season the Oilers registered only one goal, they finished 0-3-1.

Edmonton has scored exactly two goals in 15 games this season (3-9-3 record, nine points).

The Oilers have scored at least three goals 68 times, and are 51-10-7 in those games (to register 109 points).

In the 37 games when Edmonton has scored a lone power-play goal, it picked up 48 points after finishing 22-11-4.

When it has outshot its opponent, Edmonton is 34-10-4 (72 points).

The Oilers' opponents have had more shots in 40 games. The Oilers finished 19-14-7 in those matchups (45 points).

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights have posted a record of 14-9-23 in overtime games on their way to an overall mark of 51-22-9.

Vegas has earned 47 points (21-8-5) in its 34 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Golden Knights scored just one goal in 11 games and have gone 1-8-2 (four points).

Vegas has earned 13 points (4-10-5 record) this season when scoring a pair of goals .

The Golden Knights have scored at least three goals in 56 games, earning 104 points from those contests.

This season, Vegas has scored a single power-play goal in 27 games and registered 39 points with a record of 19-7-1.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Vegas is 31-7-5 (67 points).

The Golden Knights have been outshot by opponents in 39 games, going 21-15-3 to record 45 points.

Oilers Rank Oilers AVG Golden Knights AVG Golden Knights Rank 1st 3.96 Goals Scored 3.26 14th 17th 3.12 Goals Allowed 2.74 11th 6th 33.6 Shots 31.6 15th 18th 31.4 Shots Allowed 31 13th 1st 32.7% Power Play % 20.3% 18th 20th 77% Penalty Kill % 77.4% 19th

Oilers vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

