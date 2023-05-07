How to Watch the Braves vs. Orioles Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 6:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ronald Acuna Jr. and Ryan Mountcastle will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Atlanta Braves and Baltimore Orioles meet at Truist Park on Sunday, at 11:35 AM ET.
Braves vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Time: 11:35 AM ET
- TV Channel: NBC
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves rank second-best in baseball with 57 total home runs.
- Atlanta's .473 slugging percentage ranks second-best in MLB.
- The Braves have the fifth-best batting average in the majors (.265).
- Atlanta has the No. 5 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.4 runs per game (185 total runs).
- The Braves rank second in baseball with an on-base percentage of .345.
- The Braves strike out nine times per game to rank 23rd in the majors.
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks third in the majors.
- Atlanta has a 3.60 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Braves combine for the No. 10-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.253).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Bryce Elder makes the start for the Braves, his seventh of the season. He is 3-0 with a 1.75 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the righty tossed seven scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins while surrendering three hits.
- Elder has recorded four quality starts this season.
- Elder will try to build upon a seven-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging six frames per appearance).
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/2/2023
|Marlins
|W 6-0
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Sandy Alcantara
|5/3/2023
|Marlins
|W 14-6
|Away
|Kyle Wright
|Braxton Garrett
|5/4/2023
|Marlins
|W 6-3
|Away
|Dylan Dodd
|Jesús Luzardo
|5/5/2023
|Orioles
|L 9-4
|Home
|Max Fried
|Dean Kremer
|5/6/2023
|Orioles
|W 5-4
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Kyle Bradish
|5/7/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Tyler Wells
|5/9/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Nick Pivetta
|5/10/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Max Fried
|Brayan Bello
|5/12/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Chris Bassitt
|5/13/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|José Berríos
|5/14/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Yusei Kikuchi
