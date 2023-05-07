The New Jersey Devils host the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Sunday, May 7, beginning at 3:30 PM ET on TBS, SN1, and TVAS. The Hurricanes have a 2-0 lead in the series. The Hurricanes are underdogs (+115) in this game against the Devils (-135).

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is a look at which club we pick to emerge with the victory in Sunday's NHL Playoffs Second Round action.

Hurricanes vs. Devils Predictions for Sunday

Our projections model for this game expects a final score of Devils 4, Hurricanes 3.

Moneyline Pick: Devils (-135)

Devils (-135) Computer Predicted Total: 6

6 Computer Predicted Spread: Devils (-0.7)

Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info

Hurricanes Splits and Trends

The Hurricanes have a 15-9-24 record in overtime games this season and a 52-21-9 overall record.

Carolina has earned 54 points (24-7-6) in its 37 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

Across the seven games this season the Hurricanes ended with just one goal, they have earned five points.

Carolina has earned 15 points (6-8-3 record) this season when scoring a pair of goals .

The Hurricanes have scored more than two goals in 60 games, earning 105 points from those contests.

This season, Carolina has recorded a lone power-play goal in 24 games has a record of 21-3-0 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Carolina is 48-19-4 (100 points).

The Hurricanes have been outshot by opponents in 14 games, going 7-4-3 to record 17 points.

Devils Rank Devils AVG Hurricanes AVG Hurricanes Rank 4th 3.52 Goals Scored 3.2 15th 8th 2.71 Goals Allowed 2.56 2nd 4th 34.4 Shots 34.8 3rd 5th 28.2 Shots Allowed 26 1st 13th 21.9% Power Play % 19.8% 19th 4th 82.6% Penalty Kill % 84.4% 2nd

Hurricanes vs. Devils Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SN1, and TVAS

TBS, SN1, and TVAS Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

