The Atlanta Braves, including Eddie Rosario (.421 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 127 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles at Truist Park, Sunday at 11:35 AM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Orioles.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 11:35 AM ET

11:35 AM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

Tyler Wells TV Channel: NBC

NBC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

Rosario has six doubles, a triple, three home runs and six walks while hitting .250.

Rosario will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 during his last games.

Rosario has gotten a hit in 17 of 29 games this year (58.6%), including seven multi-hit games (24.1%).

He has hit a home run in 10.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Rosario has driven in a run in seven games this season (24.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in nine of 29 games (31.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 13 10 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%) 6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (23.1%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (15.4%)

