The New Jersey Devils host the Carolina Hurricanes for Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Prudential Center on Sunday, May 7, beginning at 3:30 PM ET on TBS, SN1, and TVAS. The Hurricanes are up 2-0. Oddsmakers favor the Devils in this matchup, giving them -135 odds on the moneyline against the Hurricanes (+115).

Hurricanes vs. Devils Game Info

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SN1, and TVAS

TBS, SN1, and TVAS Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Hurricanes vs. Devils Total and Moneyline

Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Devils Betting Trends

Carolina has played 43 games this season with over 5.5 goals.

The Devils are 12-10 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.

The Hurricanes have been an underdog in eight games this season, with four upset wins (50.0%).

New Jersey is 10-5 (winning 66.7% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter.

Carolina has had moneyline odds of +115 or longer once this season and lost that game.

Hurricanes Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Seth Jarvis 0.5 (+175) 0.5 (-115) 2.5 (+105) Jordan Staal 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+145) - Martin Necas 0.5 (+135) 0.5 (-149) 2.5 (-133)

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Hurricanes Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 8-2-0 0-0 6-4-0 5.4 3.70 2.10

