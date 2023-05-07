Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Sunday, May 7 showcases the New Jersey Devils hosting the Carolina Hurricanes at Prudential Center at 3:30 PM ET on TBS, SN1, and TVAS. The Hurricanes are up 2-0 in the series. The Hurricanes have +115 moneyline odds against the favorite Devils (-135).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Hurricanes vs. Devils Game Info

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SN1, and TVAS

TBS, SN1, and TVAS Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Favorite Underdog Total Devils (-135) Hurricanes (+115) -

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Hurricanes Betting Insights

This season the Hurricanes have won seven of the 14 games, or 50.0%, in which they've been an underdog.

This season Carolina has won one of its three games when it's the underdog by at least +115 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Hurricanes have a 46.5% chance to win.

Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Devils Rankings

Devils Total (Rank) Hurricanes Total (Rank) 289 (4th) Goals 262 (15th) 222 (8th) Goals Allowed 210 (2nd) 49 (20th) Power Play Goals 50 (18th) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 40 (3rd)

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Hurricanes with DraftKings.

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

The Hurricanes and their opponents hit the over just once over Carolina's last 10 contests.

Over their last 10 games, Hurricanes' game goal totals average 8.4 goals, 0.7 goals higher per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Hurricanes have scored 262 goals this season (3.2 per game) to rank 15th in the NHL.

The Hurricanes have allowed 2.6 goals per game, 210 total, the second-fewest among league teams.

Their +52 goal differential is seventh-best in the league.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.